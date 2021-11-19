EWG Elevate Inc. Has $6.88 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $81.62. The company had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,220. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.65.

