Old Port Advisors Sells 509 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. National Grid comprises about 1.3% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in National Grid were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in National Grid by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,166,000 after purchasing an additional 52,351 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in National Grid by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,792,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,604,000 after purchasing an additional 41,443 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in National Grid by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,268,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,100,000 after purchasing an additional 144,207 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in National Grid by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 974,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after purchasing an additional 62,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in National Grid by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,080,000 after purchasing an additional 130,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.15. 5,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,623. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

