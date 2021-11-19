Old Port Advisors Has $1.60 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Old Port Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $407.47. 81,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,827. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $406.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $430.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

