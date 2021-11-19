Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in AON were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of AON by 15.9% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $604,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of AON by 4.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 172,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

AON traded up $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.12. 15,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,925. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $299.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.97. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $197.86 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 74.82 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. AON’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AON. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.90.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

