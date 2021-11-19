First Midwest Bank Trust Division Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 2.0% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,906,241,000 after acquiring an additional 132,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,583,000 after acquiring an additional 49,172 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,335,000 after acquiring an additional 242,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,953,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.63.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $354.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $250.54 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $347.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.61.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

