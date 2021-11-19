TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 1,252 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Atlassian comprises approximately 1.2% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 89.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 12,115 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $2,182,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 16.9% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 373,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,613,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.53.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $440.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $414.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.04. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $193.34 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.49, a PEG ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

