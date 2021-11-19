Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $87.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.88 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $87.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

