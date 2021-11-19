SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $143.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $390.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $280.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.09.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $9.70. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.81.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

