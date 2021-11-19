Brokerages Expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.87 Million

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to report $58.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.90 million and the lowest is $58.12 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $48.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $220.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.38 million to $221.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $249.10 million, with estimates ranging from $238.30 million to $268.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRNO shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $77.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,615. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Terreno Realty by 95,184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 23,796 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,457,000 after purchasing an additional 157,861 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.