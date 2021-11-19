Brokerages Expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.87 Million

Equities analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to report $58.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.90 million and the lowest is $58.12 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $48.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $220.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.38 million to $221.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $249.10 million, with estimates ranging from $238.30 million to $268.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRNO shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $77.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,615. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average of $67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Terreno Realty by 95,184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 23,796 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,457,000 after purchasing an additional 157,861 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

