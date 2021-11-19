Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WWD traded down $2.48 on Friday, reaching $111.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,015. Woodward has a 1 year low of $105.18 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

In other news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.43.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

