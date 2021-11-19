Analysts Anticipate Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.48 Million

Analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will report $69.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.20 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $68.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year sales of $275.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $272.92 million to $279.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $284.98 million, with estimates ranging from $279.85 million to $290.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at $24,006,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after buying an additional 82,244 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,136. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 170.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $23.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 553.89%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

