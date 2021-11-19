Automata Network Hits Market Cap of $174.41 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $174.41 million and $24.40 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00072083 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00072516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00093281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,241.74 or 0.07286239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,109.98 or 0.99818180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

