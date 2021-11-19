Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.51

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 12483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 18,188 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 47,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

