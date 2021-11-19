BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 135,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,166,222 shares.The stock last traded at $89.74 and had previously closed at $82.92.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.
The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,113.13, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day moving average is $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 340,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 230.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 54,107 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 493.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $4,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRN)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
