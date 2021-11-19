BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 135,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,166,222 shares.The stock last traded at $89.74 and had previously closed at $82.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,113.13, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day moving average is $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 445,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 340,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 230.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 54,107 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 493.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $4,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.