M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Brokerages expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to announce sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the lowest is $1.56 billion. M.D.C. reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year sales of $5.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $325,341.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 138.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 1,955.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 73.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,459. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90. M.D.C. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 5.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M.D.C. (MDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.