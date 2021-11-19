The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of WEGRY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,110. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,083.00.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

