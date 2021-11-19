Trollcoin (TROLL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded up 51.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $22.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded up 38.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,551.25 or 0.98858421 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00048534 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00039587 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.61 or 0.00497479 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

