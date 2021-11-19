Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) were up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.79 and last traded at $11.76. Approximately 251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 350,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

DSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.52 million and a PE ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. Analysts forecast that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 69.3% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 28,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $875,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 8.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Viant Technology by 10.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,259,000 after acquiring an additional 107,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

