Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Trading Down 6.2%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s share price was down 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 51,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 589,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

Several analysts have recently commented on EGLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

