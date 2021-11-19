Bezant (BZNT) Price Up 21.8% This Week

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bezant has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bezant has a total market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $237.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00049382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.58 or 0.00227736 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00090306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bezant Profile

BZNT is a coin. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

