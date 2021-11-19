Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the October 14th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:VLEEY traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $16.68. 29,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,054. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Valeo has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $20.55.

Get Valeo alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VLEEY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.