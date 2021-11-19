HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CFO Sells $471,600.00 in Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HTBI stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $31.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $31.84.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

