CUTcoin (CUT) Price Down 3.1% This Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000458 BTC on exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $40.03 million and $824.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.43 or 0.00186263 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00036430 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.43 or 0.00631146 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000658 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00016317 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00077992 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 154,234,380 coins and its circulating supply is 150,234,380 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.