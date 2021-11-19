Short Interest in Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Drops By 28.6%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the October 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of UBAAF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. 4,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551. Urbana has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68.
About Urbana
Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.