Short Interest in Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Drops By 28.6%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the October 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of UBAAF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. 4,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551. Urbana has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68.

About Urbana

Urbana Corp. engages in private investment opportunities for capital appreciation and to invest in publicly traded securities to provide growth, income and liquidity. The company was founded on August 25, 1947 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

