Old Port Advisors Acquires 5,285 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 30.5% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 23.4% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after acquiring an additional 62,916 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $1,003,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 10.8% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.97. 153,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,000,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The stock has a market cap of $176.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZN. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

