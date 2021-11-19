Zacks: Analysts Expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.25). PDS Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

PDSB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 1,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,880. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $286.62 million, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

