Analysts Expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to post $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.81. Ciena posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CIEN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $113,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,599. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ciena by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ciena by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 359,402 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,655,000 after buying an additional 185,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $182,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIEN traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,934. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.50. Ciena has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $62.56.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

