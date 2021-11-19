Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up 1.1% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 499.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,968 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,750,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after buying an additional 539,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,344,000 after buying an additional 431,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,627,145,000 after buying an additional 423,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,369. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

