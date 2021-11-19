CFO4Life Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,202 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,240,000 after purchasing an additional 173,302 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 498.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Shares of PB traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.09. The company had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,291. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.16 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.17.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 34.27%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

