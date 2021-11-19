Webster Bank N. A. Decreases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in 3M by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in 3M by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.08.

Shares of MMM traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,972. The firm has a market cap of $104.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.60 and a 200 day moving average of $192.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

