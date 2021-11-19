First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 359,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,462 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 4.5% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $19,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 124,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $331,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,911. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.67. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $55.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

