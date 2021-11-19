17,815 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Bought by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the second quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.61.

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $156.77. 3,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,804. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.80 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.94.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

