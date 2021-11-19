NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $171.35 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.44 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

