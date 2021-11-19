BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.59.

Shares of REGN traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $651.11. 10,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,549. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $606.66 and a 200 day moving average of $583.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 63.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total transaction of $7,873,493.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,292.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,654 shares of company stock worth $31,063,516. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

