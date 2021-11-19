salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,252 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 258.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.69. 56,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,082,949. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $298.29 billion, a PE ratio of 121.68, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 762,126 shares of company stock valued at $212,258,614 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Citigroup raised their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.85.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

