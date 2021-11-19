Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Formula One Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 152,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the second quarter worth $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,694,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,713,000 after acquiring an additional 134,047 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FWONK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

NASDAQ FWONK traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,211. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Formula One Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

