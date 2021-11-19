Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Increased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $204.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.47 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

