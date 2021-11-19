Denali Advisors LLC Sells 14,000 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 203,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 87,872 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 420,691 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

OEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OEC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $393.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.