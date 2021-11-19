Denali Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 34,986.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,328 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of United States Cellular worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 3,529.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.85. 271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,850. United States Cellular Co. has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average of $34.42.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on USM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

