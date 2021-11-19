Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 135,753 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 47,800.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,753 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth about $977,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,249,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,045,000 after buying an additional 230,916 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 686,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in TEGNA by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,930,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,189,000 after purchasing an additional 833,076 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of TGNA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

