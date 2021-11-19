Windsor Group LTD Buys 1,794 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 4.8% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $23,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 80,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 31,570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $117.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.84. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $82.74 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

