SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 136 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $234.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.91 and its 200 day moving average is $224.29. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $176.68 and a one year high of $241.06.

