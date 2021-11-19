S.A. Mason LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

S.A. Mason LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.51 and its 200 day moving average is $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.