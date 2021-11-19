The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $98.15 and a 12 month high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Raymond James cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.38.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.