Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $22.65 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST opened at $529.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $475.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $530.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.23.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.