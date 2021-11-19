S.A. Mason LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 300.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.5% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $47,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $316.75 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $327.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.27 and its 200 day moving average is $205.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $789.34 billion, a PE ratio of 112.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.28.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

