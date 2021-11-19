17 Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

17 Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,332 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $359.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.51. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

