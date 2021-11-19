Denali Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,300 shares during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson comprises approximately 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 1,530.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 526,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after buying an additional 493,910 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 25.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,730,000 after buying an additional 354,051 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 72.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after buying an additional 258,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 335.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 257,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 29.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,003,000 after buying an additional 247,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.18 per share, with a total value of $405,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

KW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSE:KW traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.39. The company had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.06. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 107.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

