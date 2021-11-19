Denali Advisors LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. StoneX Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of StoneX Group worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in StoneX Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $150,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,703 shares of company stock worth $3,267,313. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.08. 37,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $72.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.44.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.