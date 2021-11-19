Plian (PI) Price Tops $0.0142

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Plian coin can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Plian has a market cap of $12.33 million and approximately $195,215.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Plian has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Plian alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.96 or 0.00223070 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00090292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Plian

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 869,455,414 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.